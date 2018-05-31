Fellow GOP Congressman DeSantis Just Dropped Kicked Trey Gowdy on National TV About FBI Surveillance (Video)

Rep. Ron DeSantis crushed Rep. Trey Gowdy’s comments distorting the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

Deep-State Gowdy just got roundhoused.

“Well, the way the FBI and potentially other agencies did that was not trying to protect then-candidate Donald Trump,” DeSantis said. “If you had a problem with somebody on the periphery of the campaign, the obvious thing to do is to go brief the campaign and brief Donald Trump. And guess what Donald Trump would have done? If it was some tangential figure, he would say, ‘Okay, we will not have them involved in the campaign.

““So, when you are deploying surveillance powers, counterintelligence powers. against an opposition party’s campaign, that is not normal. And I think that is not what Americans want the FBI to be doing.”

Ouch.

Take a seat, Gowdy.

