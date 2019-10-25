Felicity Huffman released from prison early, served 11 days of two-week sentence

Felicity Huffman was released from prison on Friday after serving 11 days of her 14-day sentence for her role in a national college admissions scandal that exposed the rich and famous engaging in illegal schemes to cheat on standardized tests and buy their kids into some of the nation’s top schools.

Fox News confirmed that Huffman was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., per Program Statement 5140.36, which stipulates that inmates who are scheduled to be released on a weekend or legal holiday instead be released on the last preceding weekday.

“Ms. Huffman released from the custody of the BOP,” officials told Fox News in a statement.

Huffman reported to the prison on Oct. 15. At the time of her surrender, a rep for the actress told us: “Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions.” – READ MORE