Felicity Huffman 14 Day Jail Sentence Sparks Outrage: ‘A Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50 from a Bakery’

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman is coming under intense fire after being sentenced to just 14 days in jail after she paid $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT falsified.

CNN’s Ana Navarro was quick to share her thoughts on the matter and called out the hypocrosy in Huffman’s sentence.

“A man spent 36 years in prison for stealing $50 from a bakery,” Navarro wrote on Twitter. “Felicity Huffman got 14 days.”

Survivor contestant Eliza Orlins also expressed displeasure with the ruling in Huffman’s case.

“Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in jail. Last week, the Manhattan DA recommended 30 days jail for stealing a loaf of bread,” Orlins said. “A few months ago, Manhattan DA recommended one year jail for a man who stole cough syrup and toothpaste from a Duane Reade. #injustice” – READ MORE