Feinstein Questioned By Law Enforcement Over Husband’s Stock Activity

Federal law enforcement officials have questioned Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) over stock trades Richard Blum, the senator’s husband, made ahead of the coronavirus market crash. The senator’s husband reportedly sold between $1.5 million and $6 million in biotech stock from January 31 to February 18.

Tom Mentzer, a spokesperson for Feinstein, told the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday that the California senator turned over documents that show she wasn’t involved in her husband’s stock trades, and “voluntarily” answered “questions to set the record straight.”

The spokesperson told The New York Times in mid-March, after reports emerged that four senators sold stocks before the market tanked, that Feinstein’s assets are in a blind trust. Feinstein tweeted on March 20 that her assets have been in a blind trust throughout her senate career, which began in 1992.

Allogene Therapeutics, the biotech company whose shares her husband traded, closed at $21.72 per share on January 31 and $24.25 on February 18. The company is currently trading at $42.55 per share. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --