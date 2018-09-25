    True Pundit

    Feinstein: Postpone Kavanaugh Vote Immediately

    As the allegations of Kavanaugh’s main accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, began to deteriorate, with multiple witnesses denying her claims that the judge sexually assaulted her at a pool party 36 years ago, a new accuser, Deborah Ramirez, emerged to say that Kavanaugh once exposed himself to her at a party in college. Like the previous accusation, Ramirez provided no corroborating first-hand witnesses and admitted her memory is “foggy” due to her being “inebriated” at the time. She is also a registered Democratic with leftist leanings and did not bring forward the allegations until after six days of consulting her attorney.

    The facts of that don’t matter, though, and the Democrats are using this opportune moment to call for a delay on Kavanaugh’s vote, which has already been delayed by Ford who has pushed for a Thursday hearing. Late Sunday, Feinstein sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley demanding he postpone the vote immediately so that the FBI can investigate.

    “I am writing to request an immediate postponement of any further proceedings related to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh,” the letter reads. “I also ask that the newest allegations of sexual misconduct be referred to the FBI for investigation, and that you join our request for the White House to direct the FBI to investigate the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford as well as these new claims.”  – READ MORE

     

    Right on time, Sen. Dianne Feinstein is pouncing on the #MeToo moment she helped create against Donald Trump's second SCOTUS nominee by demanding the vote for confirmation be postponed immediately.

