Feinstein: Postpone Kavanaugh Vote Immediately

The facts of that don’t matter, though, and the Democrats are using this opportune moment to call for a delay on Kavanaugh’s vote, which has already been delayed by Ford who has pushed for a Thursday hearing. Late Sunday, Feinstein sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley demanding he postpone the vote immediately so that the FBI can investigate.

“I am writing to request an immediate postponement of any further proceedings related to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh,” the letter reads. “I also ask that the newest allegations of sexual misconduct be referred to the FBI for investigation, and that you join our request for the White House to direct the FBI to investigate the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford as well as these new claims.” – READ MORE