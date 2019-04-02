Feinstein Flips Vote On Disaster Relief After Schumer Pulls Her Aside

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein changed her vote on a disaster relief package that would have provided aid to California communities devastated by the wildfires after Minority Leader Chuck Schumer approached her on the Senate floor.

Feinstein voted in favor of the $13.5 billion package for disaster relief from recent floods, hurricanes and wildfires on Monday, however, only seconds after casting her vote, Schumer confronted Feinstein. Following the conversation, Feinstein immediately walked to the clerk and flipped her vote to a “nay.”

The disaster relief package combined aid for a variety of natural disasters the country experienced, including support to southern farmers, California towns hit by wildfires and mudslides and states such as Georgia, Florida and North Carolina that were hit by hurricanes. Moreover, the legislation would provide funding to rebuild military bases in Florida and North Carolina that were destroyed during the hurricanes.

The bill ultimately failed to advance in the Senate after it was voted down by 44 to 49. It would have provided $610 million in nutrition assistance to Puerto Rico, however, Senate Democrats reportedly voted against the bill claiming the island needed more disaster funding.

Feinstein has been an outspoken advocate for funding California’s wildfire recovery effort. The California senator called for more than $9 billion in federal funding in November after wildfires raged across the state causing billions worth of damage.

Feinstein’s office did not reply to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

