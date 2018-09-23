Feinstein Attacks GOP Over Kavanaugh Allegations. Clinton Accuser Nukes Her.

When Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) waxed eloquent on Twitter about the suffering of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault 35 years ago, one very famous victim stepped forward and decimated Feinstein for her rank hypocrisy.

Feinstein: We’re Better than this.

Me: NO YOU’RE NOT- now or back in 1999 when you @SenFeinstein refused to read my deposition for the independent counsel, along with ALL Democrats. Your vote had already been decided before testimony. SHAME ON YOU. https://t.co/hutyYkuIsg — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 21, 2018

I had first hand knowledge, along with 5 witnesses – 8 YEARS later in 1999. YOU @SenFeinstein refused to read the evidence in my record. You are such a hypocrite! https://t.co/RoqIvaOLEg — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 21, 2018

Feinstein was eviscerated on Twitter by Juanita Broaddrick, who has claimed for decades that former President Bill Clinton, when Governor of Arkansas, raped her- READ MORE

Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978 while he was running for governor of Arkansas, says she will testify before the U.S. Senate if Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser will not.

“Just a thought……If Christine Ford declines to be interviewed Monday…. I’m available to answer questions about my Rape by Bill Clinton,” Broaddrick tweeted this week in the midst of the sexual misconduct allegations which have plagued the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh.

Just a thought……If Christine Ford declines to be interviewed Monday…. I’m available to answer questions about my Rape by Bill Clinton. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 20, 2018

Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault over 36 years ago when they were both teenagers. The Senate Judiciary Committee is currently in tense negotiations, attempting to secure testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.- READ MORE