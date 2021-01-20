Feinstein, 87, Files Paperwork For Possible Re-Election; Gets Scolded On Social Media

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) won’t be up for re-election until 2024, but she has seemingly already filed paperwork indicating she might run again.

The 87-year-old U.S. Democrat from California filed the initial re-election paperwork with the Federal Election Commission last week, L.A. Magazine reported.

A Feinstein rep reached out to L.A. Magazine to clarify what the FEC filings allegedly mean. “To be clear, Senator Feinstein has had a campaign committee since she took office, as all senators must. In order to keep this account active, the senator has to maintain filings with the FEC. Yesterday’s filings merely reflected an updated address,” the rep said. They also claimed that they didn’t have any “announcement” regarding a 2024 Feinstein run.

Feinstein’s already the oldest senator in the chamber. She would be 91 if re-elected, and 97 if she serves out her full six-year term following a 2024 victory.

But there have been reports that Feinstein is suffering from “cognitive decline,” SF Gate reported.- READ MORE

