Feds Uncover “Most Sophisticated Tunnel In US History” Along Southern Border

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have uncovered an incomplete drug smuggling tunnel stretching from Arizona to Mexico, reported AZ Family.

Agents are calling the tunnel “the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history” after finding a rail cart system, ventilation ducts, electrical wiring, and water lines, along with extensive wall reinforcements.

.@DHSgov along with @CBPArizona ‘s #Yuma Sector are investigating a cross-border tunnel discovered near a residential area of San Luis, less than 600ft from the U.S.-Mexico border. Story: https://t.co/TxCuZ579CO pic.twitter.com/g446cGtCrx — Brandon Mejia (@Brandon_MejiaTV) August 7, 2020

“This appears to be the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history, and certainly the most sophisticated I’ve seen in my career,” said Carl E. Landrum, acting chief patrol agent with the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector.

The tunnel is 3 feet wide and 4 feet high and runs from a Mexican neighborhood to San Luis, Arizona. – READ MORE

