Feds take down dozens of ‘Dark Web’ weapons and drug vendors

The ‘dark web’ — a series of websites accessible through the anonymous Tor browser, which tends to lend a thin veil of anonymity to users — shot to prominence as a place to buy almost anything thanks to a 2011 Gawker profile of The Silk Road, the internet’s first big marketplace for almost anything. Law enforcement agencies were horrified of the idea that an Amazon for crime could operate semi-openly, making weapons, drugs, and hacking tools available to anyone with a fistful of cryptocurrency, so despite the fact that dark web sales make up a fraction of the global drug and weapons trade, police organizations worldwide have been cracking down with a vengance.

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it had arrested 35 individuals charged with selling “illicit goods,” and seized a reported $23.6 million in weapons, drugs, and cryptocurrency. The arrests were the culmination of a “year-long, coordinated national operation that used the first nationwide undercover action to target vendors of illicit goods on the Darknet.”

In the press release, the DoJ said that an agent from Homeland Security Investigations posed as a money launderer who would buy cryptocurrency — the way money usually changes hands in Dark Net transactions — for US cash. Agents were then able to investigate the recipients of the cash, leading to the observation of 65 targets and the arrest of 35 alleged Dark Net vendors. – READ MORE

