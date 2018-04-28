Feds seized over a dozen phones in Cohen raids

Federal investigators reportedly seized more than a dozen phones when conducting raids targeting President Trump‘s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen earlier this month.

Prosecutor Thomas McKay told a judge that investigators would turn over the “remainder of the phones seized” on Friday, adding that they have “about a dozen” remaining, The New York Post reported.

McKay said agents have already turned over material from an iPad and four phones, according to the report.

Investigators are reportedly probing Cohen’s business dealings in addition to his $130,000 payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election, which she says was part of an effort to keep her from speaking about her past alleged affair with Trump. – READ MORE

