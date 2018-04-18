Feds Search for 600+ Pounds of Stolen Dynamite in Rural Pennsylvania; Enough Blasting Power to Take Out Three+ al-Zarqawi Bunkers

The theft of hundreds of pounds of explosives from a pipeline work site in Lancaster County is under investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Gregory General Contracting Company reported that approximately 640 pounds of dynamite and 400 blasting caps were taken.

The explosives were stored in a locked truck trailer left at the site on River Road in Marietta on Friday, according to the ATF. The work site security company discovered the theft Monday after noticing the trailer door was open and the locks were missing.

“The ATF, along with our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that our communities are safe and that those who violate federal explosive laws are held accountable, “ said Donald Robinson, Special Agent in Charge. “We are asking for the public’s help in our effort to apprehend and convict those responsible.”

