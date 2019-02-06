Feds: Over 8.5K Anchor Babies Secure U.S. Citizenship Via ‘Birth Tourism’

Three “birth Tourism” Agencies Secured Citizenship For More Than 8,500 Babies Born To Foreign Nationals, Primarily From China, And Profited At Least $7 Million In The Process, Federal Prosecutors Say.

An unsealed federal indictment details the widespread business practice known as birth tourism in the state of California, owned and operated almost exclusively by and for Chinese nationals.

The U.S.-born children of foreign nationals, specifically those visiting the U.S. and illegal aliens, are commonly known as “anchor babies.” There are at least 4.5 million anchor babies in the country, a population that exceeds the total number of annual American births in 48 states, as about 300,000 anchor babies are born every year. Currently, the U.S. and Canada are the only developed nations in the world that offer unrestricted birthright citizenship.

The indictment is the first of its kind, targeting the owners and customers of the Chinese birth tourism industry in California. Even though customers were generally wealthy Chinese nationals, federal authorities say they skipped out on paying hospital bills in the U.S. to have their children in order to secure them U.S. citizenship.

"These cases allege a wide array of criminal schemes that sought to defeat our immigration laws – laws that welcome foreign visitors so long as they are truthful about their intentions when entering the country," U.S. Attorney for the Central District California Nick Hanna said in a statement.