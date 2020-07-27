Feds Nab Chinese Researcher Who Took Refuge in Consulate

A Chinese military researcher who entered a Chinese consulate in San Francisco to avoid arrest by the FBI is now in custody, according to administration officials.

In June, federal authorities issued an arrest warrant for Juan Tang, a researcher at U.C. Davis, for concealing her affiliation with the Chinese military in her visa application. Tang evaded arrest by seeking refuge in the Chinese consulate. Senior administration officials confirmed that Tang is now in custody as of Thursday night and is expected to appear in federal court on Friday.

It is unclear how U.S. authorities arrested Tang. Officials declined to comment on why the consulate allowed the arrest to happen, saying that additional details will be revealed at the court appearance. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --