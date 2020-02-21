Feds Knew 11 Years Ago About Epstein Key Witness Who Could’ve Changed Everything

More troubling details have emerged about the previously secret non-prosecution agreement in Florida eleven years ago involving financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead of apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August after being charged with child sex trafficking.

According to an exclusive report by ABC News published Thursday, FBI and federal prosecutors in Florida were aware of a key witness whose testimony helped lead to Epstein’s arrest last summer, but the Florida prosecutors worked out the controversial deal with Epstein before she was able to testify.

“A woman whose allegations of childhood sex abuse in New York were central to last year’s indictment of Jeffrey Epstein was questioned by the FBI and subpoenaed for testimony by federal prosecutors in Florida more than a decade ago in connection with the first federal investigation into Epstein’s alleged child sex trafficking, according to court documents and multiple sources familiar with the events,” ABC News reports.

“But the woman, who was 19 at the time of her initial contact with federal agents in 2008, did not appear before a grand jury in West Palm Beach, as the subpoena commanded,” the report continues. “Before her testimony could be secured, Epstein cemented a controversial and once-secret non-pro secution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami by pleading guilty to two state prostitution charges for which he was sentenced to 18 months in a county jail.” – READ MORE

