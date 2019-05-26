Feds investigate airports for religious discrimination after banning Chick-fil-A

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into two airports — San Antonio International and Buffalo Niagara International — after both airports banned Chick-fil-A from opening locations in their facilities.

“The Department of Transportation has received complaints alleging discrimination by two airport operators against a private company due to the expression of the owner’s religious beliefs,” the FAA said in a statement Friday, according to Fox News.

“Federal requirements prohibit airport operators from excluding persons on the basis of religious creed from participating in airport activities that receive or benefit from FAA grant funding,” the agency explained.

The FAA announced its investigation after both cities faced widespread backlash for their actions, including from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who announced in March that he would investigate whether San Antonio’s actions violated Texas law. – READ MORE