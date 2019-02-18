Feds find more than 200 pounds of cocaine in floor boards of ship at California port

Federal agents uncovered more than 200 pounds of cocaine hidden beneath the floorboards of two cargo ships at a California port, according to the Customs and Border Protection department (CPS).

Agents from the Department of Homeland Security and CPS were reportedly inspecting a refrigerated boat which had arrived from Ecuador to the small town of Port Hueneme, California on January 22 when they made the discovery.

Under the floorboards were 80 bundles of cocaine, weighing 204 pounds. Just a week later, agents made a similar discovery in a boat coming from Guatemala, finding an additional seven bundles of cocaine, weighing 17.5 pounds.

It is not known what the street value for that amount of drugs is.