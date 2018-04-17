FEDS DROP BOMBSHELL: Comey & Lynch Colluded with Clinton Campaign to Entrap, Wiretap Trump; Illegal Scheme Involved Entire U.S. Intel Community

Loretta Lynch’s Justice Department and James Comey’s FBI worked together with the Hillary Clinton campaign to entrap Donald Trump and associates — including his eldest son — prior to the 2016 presidential election, according to records and testimony of federal law enforcement insiders.

One high ranking official in the Justice Department called it a sweeping “highly illegal” scheme to ensure Hillary Clinton’s election to the White House.

“This was clearly a scheme using Justice (Department) resources and State (Department) resources to get the Russian lawyer into the United States,” one Justice Department insider said. “Who has the power to do this? Only the people at the very top.”

Lynch. Comey. Andrew McCabe. Preet Bhahara. Sally Yates.

And according to high ranking FBI sources, the Bureau played a definitive role in plotting this sweeping privacy breach. But the FBI had much help from the NSA, CIA, the Office of of the Director of National Intelligence, Treasury financial crimes division under DHS, and the Justice Department, federal law enforcement sources confirmed.

John Brennan. James Clapper. Jeh Johnson.

That places the Barack Obama administration directly into this illegal soup, led by Lynch, Yates, Comey and the FBI’s McCabe and associates.

In fact, Hillary Clinton along with the DNC bankrolled Fusion GPS to set up Donald Trump Jr. in the large scheme to undercut his father’s path to the presidency, sources said.

The Russian lawyer who set up Donald Trump Jr. — Natalia Veselnitskaya — was paid by Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS was paid by Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

Veselnitskaya and Fusion GPS worked together on another caper in 2014, two years before the Trump Jr. operation. In Russia.

Veselnitskaya was barred from entering the United States. Federal law enforcement sources said Lynch and Comey — using Preet Bhahara’s clout in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the southern district of New York — ensured she was granted a special visa for entry, just to set up the Trump inner circle.

A Justice Department official said Clinton likely never expected her campaign’s role and finances to be uncovered and broke a host of federal laws while trying to get elected in 2016, including bringing Veselnitskaya — who was previously barred from entering the United Stated — into Manhattan for the Trump sit down.

Using research firm Fusion GPS as a buffer, Clinton and associates are now linked to financing a scheme to set up the controversial Trump Jr. meeting at Trump Tower before the 2016 presidential election.

Fusion GPS is already on the legal hot seat for commissioning the Dodgy Dossier on Trump, hiring former British spy Christopher Steele to compile the bogus manifesto with the financial backing of the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign, as well as the FBI.

But these new revelations — that Fusion GPS played a key role in setting up President Trump’s elder son to make it look like he was colluding with the Russians to beat Hillary — pushes this scandal into a new and more troubling orbit.

Soon after the meeting, Clinton and her campaign flunkies began slamming Trump for his links to Russia and Vladimir Putin, a chorus that continues to this day.

But it appears now this loud chorus was a manufactured arrangement of lies from a paid choir.

Especially since this scheme was backed by Hillary-Clinton dollars which implicates Clinton and her campaign in helping orchestrate the Russian sit down to entrap members of the Trump family.

Perhaps even more alarming, it is now alleged Barack Obama’s Justice Department and FBI helped sneak the Russian lawyer into the United States for the Trump Tower meeting, the insider said. She was previously banned from entering the country (more on that below).

If you are paying attention, this scandal is shaping up into a serious and disturbing criminal plot.

The Democrats and Clinton herself lambasted Trump Jr. for meeting with Russian lawyer The Democrats alleged Trump Jr. was working a backroom and illegal deal at the behest of his father. The meeting has been part of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal investigation and Trump Jr. has testified at the Senate level to explain the meeting. Trump Jr., corroborated by evidence since the investigation began, met with the Russian delegation for anything but illegal reasons.

No collusion, as the Democrats have cried out for, has been proven on Trump Jr.’s part or that of his father. Nor does it appear it ever will be.

Fusion GPS has been fighting Congress in federal court to keep its banking records private, battling a federal subpoena to turn over the details of money coming in and flowing out of the Virginia-based research firm.

Following the Trump Tower sit down with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, investigators began digitally wiretapping Paul Manafort, Trump Jr., and Jared Kushner who were also at the meeting.

Federal agents previously disclosed to True Pundit that after the concocted Russian meeting, the British spy agency GCHQ could officially justify wiretapping Trump associates as an intelligence front for NSA because Russian lawyer Veselnitskaya was considered an international security risk and prior to the June sit down was not even allowed entry into the United States or the UK, federal sources said.

Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who spearheaded the Trump Tower meeting with the Trump campaign trio, was previously barred from entering the United Sates due to her alleged connections to the Russian FSB (the modern replacement of the cold-war-era KGB).

Yet mere days before the June meeting, Veselnitskaya was granted a rare visa to enter the United States from Preet Bharara, the then U.S. Attorney for the southern district of New York. Bharara could not be reached for comment and did not respond the a Twitter inquiry on the Russian’s visa by True Pundit.

Now, according to new Intel gems from a White House insider, Fusion GPS may have played a role in paying Veselnitskaya’s way into the United States as well as a possible stipend, travel expenses and accommodations.

Veselnitskaya returned to Russia after the meeting, sources confirmed.

Federal law enforcement sources said Bharara was simply following the orders of Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who lobbied the State Department to issue the disavowed Russian a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa. This permitted Veselnitskaya entry into the United States for the sole purpose of entrapping Trump associates to use as fuel to commission wiretaps, federal sources said.

Veselnitskaya may have been paid as well by the U.S. government, FBI sources said. It was reported previously by True Pundit that Steele, who compiled the Trump dossier was paid at least $100,000 from FBI funds as well. But that came later, after the wiretapping was well underway.

The illegal eavesdropping started long before Steele’s dossier. Federal sources said the wiretaps on Trump insiders began in late 2015, almost a year before the 2016 election. The targets then were Flynn and Page, sources confirmed. When no smoking gun was recovered from those initial taps, U.S. intelligence agencies moved to broaden the scope through their newly-formed alliance.

Intelligence garnered from the British eavesdropping, which again was merely a front for the NSA, was then used in August 2016 to secure a legitimate FISA warrant on Manafort, Trump Jr. and Kushner. That warrant was issued on or about September, 2016, federal sources confirm.

It was the third time the cabal of U.S. intelligence agencies sought a FISA warrant for the Trump associates and this time it was approved.

FBI sources said finally obtaining the FISA warrant was important because it provided the agencies cover for previous illegal wiretapping which they believed would never be discovered.

Here is what we now know, per intelligence gleaned form federal law enforcement sources with insider knowledge of what amounts to a plot by U.S. intelligence agencies to secure back door and illegal wiretaps of President Trump’s associates:

Six U.S. agencies created a stealth task force, spearhead by CIA’s Brennan, to run domestic surveillance on Trump associates and possibly Trump himself.

To feign ignorance and to seemingly operate within U.S. laws, the agencies freelanced the wiretapping of Trump associates to the British spy agency GCHQ.

The decision to insert GCHQ as a back door to eavesdrop was sparked by the denial of two FISA Court warrant applications filed by the FBI to seek wiretaps of Trump associates.

GCHQ did not work from London or the UK. In fact the spy agency worked from NSA’s headquarters in Fort Meade, MD with direct NSA supervision and guidance to conduct sweeping surveillance on Trump associates.

The illegal wiretaps were initiated months before the controversial Trump dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

The Justice Department and FBI helped set up the meeting at Trump Tower between Trump Jr., Manafort and Kushner with controversial Russian officials to make Trump’s associates appear compromised.

Following the Trump Tower sit down, GCHQ began digitally wiretapping Manafort, Trump Jr., and Kushner.

After the concocted meeting by the Deep State, the British spy agency could officially justify wiretapping Trump associates as an intelligence front for NSA because the Russian lawyer at the meeting Veselnitskaya was considered an international security risk and prior to the June sit down was not even allowed entry into the United States or the UK, federal sources said.

By using GCHQ, the NSA and its intelligence partners had carved out a loophole to wiretap Trump without a warrant. While it is illegal for U.S. agencies to monitor phones and emails of U.S. citizens inside the United States absent a warrant, it is not illegal for British intelligence to do so. Even if the GCHQ was tapping Trump on U.S. soil at Fort Meade.

The wiretaps, secured through illicit scheming, have been used by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election, even though the evidence is considered “poisoned fruit.”

Manafort was wiretapped. Cater Page was wiretapped. Trump Jr. was wiretapped. Kushner was wiretapped. Gen. Michael Flynn was wiretapped. And likely there were others.

And none of it was very legal.

In fact, most of it was very illegal, according to federal law enforcement sources who are blowing the whistle on a sweeping scheme to undermine the Executive branch and the electorate’s choice for president of the United States. Perhaps this all helps explain the nervous Tweets and public tantrums from the compromised former leaders of the U.S. intelligence agencies.

