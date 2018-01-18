FEDS: CNBC News Crew Arrested After Trying to Smuggle “Improvised Explosive Device” Through Newark Liberty Airport

Seven members of a cable television crew have been arrested after they tried to sneak a fake explosive device through a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation said that the team was filming for cable network CNBC, which is based in Englewood Cliffs. The TSA did not release the names of the people they said were arrested, and the Port Authority only said that it was investigating the incident.

The law enforcement source said the crew likely would be charged by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office with creating a false public alarm, conspiracy and interference with transportation, but that Essex County would make that determination.

The TSA said members of the group “attempted to intentionally carry through the security checkpoint an item in a carry-on bag that had all of the makings of an improvised explosive device. At the same time, others in the group covertly filmed the encounter.”

