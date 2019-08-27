Federal prosecutors reportedly considering charges against newest CNN hire, Andrew McCabe

Federal prosecutors are considering filing charges against newly hired CNN contributor and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, according to a Monday report in the New York Times.

McCabe, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, was fired by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on March 16, 2018, the day before he would have retired. This move delayed his retirement benefits for seven years.

According to a statement by Sessions at the time, McCabe was fired at the recommendation of the department’s Office of the Inspector General over “allegations of misconduct.”

(…)

According to the report from the Times, which was based on “interviews with people familiar with recent developments in the investigation,” McCabe is in danger of being charged with “lying to federal agents.”

McCabe's lawyers reportedly met twice last week with Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. The Times suggested that this could be an indication that McCabe's lawyers were trying to convince the Department of Justice not to go through with the prosecution.