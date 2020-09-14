Federal judges decide that illegal aliens can continue to get congressional representation in our country

That’s right folks. If you’re an illegal alien from Mexico, Guatemala, North Korea, Russia or anyone else, the Democrats want you counted so they can get more representation in Congress.

A federal court in New York, with two Bush judges and one Obama judge, decided that the census must count illegals for the purposes of apportionment for Congress in order to reallocate seats in the House of Representatives.

Since the first census in 1790, everyone living in the United States regardless of citizenship has been counted, which is totally ridiculous.

President Trump agrees and wrote a memorandum that the Census Bureau should have two population counts, dividing the count so that we know how many illegals are in the country and so that they not get representation in the United States.

As always, lawsuits ensued because the Democrats want total power over the country by any means necessary. – READ MORE

