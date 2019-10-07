Federal Judge Rules Trump Must Hand Over Tax Returns to New York Prosecutors

A federal judge in New York City ruled Monday that President Donald Trump must hand over years of tax filings and other financial documents to Manhattan prosecutors.

Judge Victor Marrero’s denied arguments by President Trump attorneys, who argued as president, he is both immune from both criminal prosecution and being criminally investigated by a state prosecutor.

“As the court reads it, presidential immunity would stretch to cover every phase of criminal proceedings, including investigations, grand jury proceedings and subpoenas, indictment, prosecution, arrest, trial, conviction, and incarceration,” Marrero wrote. “That constitutional protection presumably would encompass any conduct, at any time, in any forum, whether federal or state, and whether the President acted alone or in concert with other individuals.”

The judge said he “cannot endorse such a categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity from judicial process as being countenanced by the nation’s constitutional plan, especially in the light of the fundamental concerns over excessive arrogation of power that animated the Constitution’s delicate structure and its calibrated balance of authority among the three branches of the national government, as well as between the federal and state authorities.” – READ MORE