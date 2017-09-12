Federal Judge Rules To Withhold Important Information In Benghazi Case

Days before the fifth-year anniversary of the terrorist attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya that killed U.S. ambassador Chris Stevens, a federal judge ruled that jurors at the trial of Libyan radical Islamist Ahmed Abu Khattala, charged with organizing the September 11, 2012 assault, cannot be told information that may prove he threatened to murder one of Stevens’s successor, Politico reported.

Khattala’s trial is expected to happen later this month in Washington, D.C. U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper prevented prosecutors from showing evidence to jurors that proves Khattala communicated to an ally about murdering the other U.S. ambassador in retaliation for the U.S.’s capture of another Libyan Islamist in 2012, Abu Anas Al-Libi.

Other American casualties of the Benghazi attack include diplomat Sean Smith and CIA security contractors Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods. – READ MORE