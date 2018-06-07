Federal judge rules against Trump in Philadelphia sanctuary city case

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled in favor of the city of Philadelphia over whether the Trump administration could withhold law enforcement grants over city officials’ “sanctuary city” policies.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that a federal judge said the Trump administration’s policy to withhold certain law enforcement grants based on local immigration policies “violates statutory and constitutional law,” and said that the city’s policy of not complying fully with federal immigration authorities was “reasonable, rational” and “equitable.”

BREAKING: Federal judge rules for city of Philadelphia in Sanctuary City case versus Trump administration. @phillydotcom @PhillyInquirer @PhillyDailyNews — Jeff Gammage (@JeffGammage) June 6, 2018

MORE: Federal judge calls city practices "reasonable, rational, equitable" in Sanctuary City ruling. Trump administration had sought to withhold federal money unless the city actively assisted in immigration enforcement. — Jeff Gammage (@JeffGammage) June 6, 2018

The verdict follows a similar ruling from a different federal judge over Philadelphia’s policy last year. That judge found that the city proved withholding the grants would cause “irreparable damage” to the city’s law enforcement abilities. – READ MORE

