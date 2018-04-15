Federal judge keeps hold on Trump transgender troop ban

A federal judge ruled late Friday that the injunctions put in place to halt President Trump’s ban on transgender members of the military should remain in place.

U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman of the Western District of Washington blocked the federal government from imposing the ban, ruling that transgender people are a protected class of people, according to HuffPost.

“The Court also rules that, because transgender people have long been subjected to systemic oppression and forced to live in silence, they are a protected class. Therefore, any attempt to exclude them from military service will be looked at with the highest level of care, and will be subject to the Court’s ‘strict scrutiny,’ ” Pechman wrote.

The judge, an appointee of former President Clinton, wrote that the government would have to show the ban was “sincerely motivated by compelling interests, rather than by prejudice or stereotype.” – READ MORE

