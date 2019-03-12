Federal government spends $4.6M on crab and lobster tails in a month: Report

The federal goverment has an apparent taste for pricey shellfish, chowing down on $4.6 million worth of lobster tail and crab in the final month of the fiscal year 2018, according to OpenTheBooks.comOpens a New Window..

The use-it-or-lose-it spending spree last year racked up $97 billion of U.S. tax payer money on 509,828 contracts, an increase of more than 16 percent compared to the prior year.

“We looked at the year, it was $22 million spent by the Pentagon on lobster tail alone, over the course of the past four years on lobster tail alone it was nearly $55 million,” Openthebooks.com CEO Adam Andrzejewski told FOX Business’ David AsmanOpens a New Window..

Some of the additional wasteful government spendingOpens a New Window. ran the gamut, here’s a look…

Workout and Recreation Equipment: $9.8 million

iPhones and iPads: $7.7 million

Musical Equipment: $1.7 million

Golf Carts: $673,471

Booz: $308,994

China Tableware: $53,004

Wexford Leather Club Chair: $9,241

Federal agencies scrambled to use what is left in their annual budget by September 2018 to ensure that CongressOpens a New Window. doesn’t appropriate less money in the next year. – MORE