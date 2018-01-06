Federal Crackdown on Pot Businesses Unlikely, Say Experts

Attorney General Jeff Sessions sparked a freakout among marijuana supporters on Thursday by rescinding a policy memo of his predecessor — but former prosecutors maintained the move likely will not drastically affect the burgeoning recreational pot business.

Joseph diGenova, who served as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia in the 1980s when Sessions had the same position in Mobile, Alabama, noted that federal prosecutors would retain discretion over what cases to bring.

“Not much is going to change except the policy,” he predicted.

James Cole, a deputy attorney general under Attorney General Eric Holder, wrote a memo in 2011 directing the Justice Department to take a hands-off approach to businesses licensed under state laws legalizing the drug. That approach applied as long as states tried to stop people from taking marijuana to jurisdictions where it was still illegal and prevented children from buying it. – READ MORE

