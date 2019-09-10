Federal Court Rules Rand Paul Attacker’s 30-Day Sentence Too Lenient

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the 30-day prison sentence of the man who attacked Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.), ruling that federal guidelines did not permit so lenient a sentence.

In 2017, Paul was tackled from behind by his next-door neighbor Rene Boucher over a mundane disagreement about lawn clippings. Paul was left with six broken ribs and a substantial hospital stay that forced him to take a leave of absence from the Senate. Paul testified that he suffered constant “intense pain” as a result of his injuries, and later required further surgery in August 2019.

Boucher was originally charged with misdemeanor assault under Kentucky law, but the state charges were dropped in lieu of a federal felony prosecution. Boucher could have received up to 10 years in prison for an assault of a member of Congress that inflicted personal injury, but prosecutors sought 21 to 27 months in light of his acceptance of responsibility.

District Court judge Marianne O. Battani instead sentenced Boucher to only 30 days, arguing that Boucher had an “excellent background,” was “an educated person,” and “participated in the community in practice and in church.” The Clinton-appointed judge also cited the character witnesses who testified on Boucher’s behalf, including his pastor and the developer of his gated community. – READ MORE