Federal Court Is Fast-Tracking Sidney Powell’s Request For A Forensic Exam Of Dominion Voting Machines

A federal appeals court in Georgia has approved an expedited review of pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s request for a forensic review of voting machines in three counties.

Powell filed a lawsuit last week alleging that Dominion Election Systems voting machines used in the 2020 election in Georgia are insecure and allow foreign agents to meddle in the U.S. election. U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten Sr. issued an order on Sunday restricting officials in Georgia’s Cherokee, Cobb, and Gwinnett counties from resetting Dominion Election Systems voting machines because of the lawsuit.

“Defendants are hereby ENJOINED and RESTRAINED from altering, destroying, or erasing, or allowing the alteration, destruction, or erasure of, any software or data on any Dominion voting machine in Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee Counties,” Batten’s order said. “This temporary restraining order shall remain in effect for ten days, or until further order of the Court, whichever comes first.”

Batten did not grant Powell an immediate audit of the Dominion voting machines, however, and allowed her to appeal that decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. The federal appeals court plans to expedite hearings on Powell’s request, according to Bloomberg.

Georgia has had a slew of election-related troubles this cycle, the latest of which has caused election officials in Fulton County to rescan 12,000 ballots. Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer announced the partial recount on Wednesday night. – READ MORE

