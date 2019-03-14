Federal appeals court: Middle finger protected by the Constitution

A federal appeals court said Wednesday that giving the middle finger is protected under constitutional free-speech rights.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit from a Michigan woman who alleged she was improperly given a harsher traffic ticket after flipping off a Detroit police officer in 2017, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit’s 3-0 decision will allow the lawsuit from Debra Cruise-Gulyas to move forward.

Cruise-Gulyas says that Taylor, Mich., police Officer Matthew Minard pulled her over for speeding, initially writing her a ticket for a lesser violation. But after she gave the middle finger to the officer, he allegedly pulled her over again and changed the ticket to a speeding ticket.