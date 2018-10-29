Fed-up shop owner under fire over store sign about pipe bombs to Democrats: ‘We need to lighten up’

A Texas business owner faced heavy backlash after she featured a hand-drawn store sign about the pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats last week.

Rene Torrez — who runs the Pecan, an antique shop in Keller — posted a chalkboard sign outside her store that read, “If Trump sent ’em, they would have gone off,” KTVT-TV reported.

Torrez said she posted the message because she was frustrated hearing that President Donald Trump was responsible for pipe bomb suspect’s actions.

“I was trying to make light of a situation,” Torrez told the station. “All day long, I heard that it’s Trump’s fault and Trump’s people. I got so tired of this. I know bombs are not funny. I’m not saying that. But we need to lighten up.”- READ MORE