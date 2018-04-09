Fed-Up Rev. Graham Lays Into Jimmy Kimmel… “Where Does [He] Get Off…?”

Rev. Franklin Graham believes late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has gone too far.

Kimmel mocked first lady Melania Trump during his show Monday, making fun of her Slovenian accent as she she read to children during the annual Easter egg roll at the White House.

“Be clever and curious, just like a cat,” Trump said as she read to children in a video played by Kimmel. “Ask lots of questions. about this and that.”

While his audience laughed along, Kimmel mocked the first lady’s accent, saying, “Yeah, (ask) about dees and dat.”

Graham went on Facebook on Saturday to call out Kimmel.

“Where does comedian Jimmy Kimmel get off making fun of First Lady Melania Trump’s accent?” Graham wrote. “I don’t get it. We all have accents. Is he going to make fun of someone from Boston? Maybe Texas? Or is it just the accents of immigrants he mocks? – READ MORE

