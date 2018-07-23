FED PROSECUTORS Nab 12 Tapes of Audio Recordings seized from Michael Cohen

Federal prosecutors have received 12 audio tapes seized from President Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen.

Special master Barbara Jones, who was assigned to review seized items from Cohen by the FBI earlier this year, said the 12 audio tapes were released to federal investigators and prosecutors on Friday, though the content of the tapes is unclear.

Last week, the news broke that Cohen had secretly recorded a conversation with Trump in 2016 in which they discussed payments to a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with Trump.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney of another woman who says she had an affair with Trump, adult film star Stormy Daniels, said last Wednesday that Cohen has tapes with “inappropriate conversations” between himself and Trump.

“Our understanding is there are countless hours of recordings of conversations between Michael Cohen and others,” Avenatti said. “The conversations include conversations with Mr. Trump.”

