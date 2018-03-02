February Ratings: Fox News and Sean Hannity on Top — CNN and Chris Cuomo in Freefall

With an average of 3.3 million viewers, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity extends his status as the King of Cable News to five months, reports Forbes.

In second place is Fox’s Tucker Carlson, who averaged 3.144 million viewers.

Next up is the now-deposed Rachel Maddow, whose MSNBC show was number one in 2017. She is now in third place with 2.874 million average viewers.

CNN, on the other hand, is collapsing.

The far-left cable channel averaged only a measly 979,000 primetime viewers, a catastrophic drop of -16 percent when compared to last year. The anti-Trump network lost a whopping -19 percent of its total day viewers.

The news gets even worse for the disgraced CNN when you look at the individual shows. Not a single CNN program ranks in the top 20. Anderson Cooper finally pops up at #24.

And waaaaaay at the bottom is Chris Cuomo’s widely-ridiculed morning show New Day. Other than MSNBC’s and CNN’s super-early 5am programs, New Day is the least watched program of the three major cable news networks, coming in at a humiliating #42 with only 607,000 total viewers. – READ MORE

