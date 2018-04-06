Featured Politics Security
Fear and Lying in Las Vegas — Parts 1 Thru 5 — FBI Series on Las Vegas Shooting Investigation
The “official” narrative you’ve been fed by the FBI and Las Vegas officials about the massacre at Mandalay Bay that claimed 58 lives is purely fiction, a polished story contrived to cover up the disturbing facts surrounding the worst mass shooting ever in the United States, according the FBI insiders and high-ranking intelligence officials.
The FBI maintains that Stephen Paddock — the reported lone gunman — was a mystery man and his motive for killing dozens and injuring over 500 people still has not been pinpointed. Those assertions are simply untrue, FBI officials confirm. Lies. In the coming weeks, True Pundit will detail various parts of its investigation into the shooting and more importantly, paint a detailed portrait of the events leading to the shooting and Paddock’s likely accomplices and associates.
Part 1
FBI Insiders Blow Whistle on Massive Las Vegas Cover Up; Agents Told Not to Investigate Key Evidence Including ISIS Terror Link to Mandalay Bay Massacre
Part 2
Key Forensic Evidence in Las Vegas Shooting Sidestepped; FBI Brass Applauded Ignorance While Loved Ones Buried Their Dead
Part 3
HIDDEN MOTIVE: Hushed FBI Intel Report Reveals Vegas Shooting Triggered by Paddock’s Anti-Trump Politics
Part 4
FBI Pinpoints New Person of Interest in Las Vegas Shooting, Then Told to Stand Down, Not Pursue Suspect
Part 5
Feds Locate a Smoking Gun in Las Vegas Shooting Investigation But FBI Bosses Hide Bombshell Findings