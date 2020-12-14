FDA reports facial paralysis in 4 volunteers for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

A new report by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators revealed that four volunteers for the COVID-19 experimental vaccine by Pfizer developed Bell’s Palsy after receiving vaccine shots, as per media reports.

Bell’s palsy is a condition that causes a temporary paralysis of the muscles in the face. It can occur when the nerve that controls your facial muscles becomes inflamed, swollen, or compressed

FDA added in its report that it is unclear what caused Bell’s Palsy in the four volunteers. According to media reports, the FDA regulators have asked health experts to continuously monitor volunteers who had participated in the trials of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla seemed dubious about the efficacy of the vaccine. During his interview with NBC’s Lestor Holt, he said, “I think this is something that needs to be examined. We are not certain about that right now with what we know.” – READ MORE

