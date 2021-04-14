FDA recommends pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after blood clot cases

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) together with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending a pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after several instances of severe blood clots in recipients.

According to the FDA, there have been six reported cases of the rare and severe type of blood clot in over 6.8

million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the agency said on Twitter. “Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered. CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases.”

However, until that review is completed, the FDA is “recommending this pause.”

In a statement provided to Fox News, Johnson & Johnson said the “safety and well-being of people who use our products” remains the company’s number one priority, and that it was aware of an “extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine.”

The company said that it has been “reviewing these cases with European health authorities,” and that it had “made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe.” Additionally, the company said it has been working closely with medical experts and health authorities “and we strongly support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public.” – READ MORE

