FCC Receives Whopping Number of Complaints about J.Lo, Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has received an influx of complaints since Super Bowl LIV aired on February 2, 2020.

For those who missed Jennifer Lopez and Shakira on Super Bowl Sunday, the ladies’ halftime show included twerking, belly dancing, pole dancing, and more.

More than 1,300 complaints have been lodged against Lopez and Shakira’s performance. The complaints were first obtained by WFAA.

After receiving the list of complaints, the publication reported that entries had been submitted from 49 states with nearly 140 of the complaints coming from the state of Texas alone.

However, it is unclear whether or not some of the complaints were submitted multiple times.

Viewers didn't mince words describing the nature of the performance.

