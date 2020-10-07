FBI’s WRAY DEFIANT: ‘I Am Not Going Anywhere, Mr. President’

FBI Director Christopher Wray has no plans to resign, a bureau official said, as President Donald Trump and his supporters step up demands for the release of sensitive files that they say will show “spying” on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Wray is here to stay, regradless of President Trump’s comments, FBI officials confirmed Wednesday morning.

Wray is serving a 10-year term that began in 2017 and doesn’t plan at this time to step down, according to the FBI official who spoke on condition of anonymity. However, Trump could fire him at any time and for any reason, as he did his predecessor, James Comey.

With Trump falling behind Democrat Joe Biden in polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the president and his political allies have renewed criticism of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as being too slow to release information that they say will show anti-Trump bias in its investigation into whether Trump or any of his associates conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.

U.S. intelligence agencies found that Russia sought to help Trump win that election, and they say Vladimir Putin’s government is trying to do so again this year, but Trump regularly ridicules what he calls “Russia-Russia-Russia.” READ MORE:

