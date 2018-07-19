FBI’s Top Two cybersecurity officials announce retirement, less than week after Mueller’s new Russian cyber-hacking indictment

The FBI’s top two cybersecurity officials are planning to leave the bureau, the FBI confirmed Thursday.

David Resch, the executive assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch, is retiring after more than two decades of service, as is Scott Smith, who worked under him as the head of the Cyber Division.

The moves come as threats in the cyber world, like Russia’s election interference and online foreign influence campaigns, have reached a point of alarm.

The moves also follow less than week after Mueller’s new Russian cyber-hacking indictment of 12 alleged Russian spies.

And just days ago, senior FBI official Jeffrey Tricoli has left his position overseeing a government task force that’s been looking into Russian interference in U.S. elections, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Tricoli, who had been at the FBI for 18 years, reportedly left last month to take a job with Charles Schwab Corp.

His departure raises questions about how the government plans to address the issue of election meddling, particularly with the midterm elections less than four months away.

