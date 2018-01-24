FBI’s Strzok allegedly dismissed Mueller probe: ‘no big there there’

New text messages allegedly reveal that controversial FBI official Peter Strzok was hesitant about joining Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation team because of his “gut sense” there would be “no big there there.”

Strzok and FBI colleague Lisa Page, who were romantically involved, are under fire for trading anti-Trump messages during the 2016 race.

But Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who has received 384 pages of new text messages between them, released a string of messages Tuesday seemingly showing that Strzok wrestled with whether to join the Mueller probe amid doubts about the allegations.

Johnson first discussed the messages during a Tuesday radio interview.

“It indicates they’re considering joining the Mueller special counsel investigation,” Johnson said on “The Jay Weber Show” on Fox News Radio affiliate WISN. “… He doesn’t really want to join that because his gut sense is there’s no big there there. I think that’s kind of shocking.” – READ MORE

Text messages between two FBI officials involved in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia probe have caused concern over the objectivity of the investigation, as they revealed a clear distaste for Donald Trump.

Considering the concerns about the investigation that have already come up, Ratcliffe said he wanted to know what that means:

We learned today about information that in the immediate aftermath of [Trump’s] election, that there may have been a secret society of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI — to include Page and Strzok — that would be working against him. …

I’m not saying that actually happened, but when folks speak in those terms, they need to come forward to explain the context with which they used those terms. – READ MORE

Legal experts say the revelation that the FBI somehow “lost” five months worth of text messages from two anti-Trump FBI employees could form the legal grounds needed to dismiss Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The bombshell report over the weekend that months worth of text messages between anti-Trump and pro-Clinton FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page could be the legal basis to end the Russia investigation as more evidence continues to mount that suggests that the investigation is a “politically-motivated scheme.” Law and Crime reports:

Strzok has already been outed as anti-Trump, leading to his dismissal from the probe, and his past communications with Page showed a potential Justice Department bias towards Hillary Clinton. The fact that now nearly half a year’s worth of text messages between Strzok and Page during the time leading up to Robert Mueller‘s appointment as Special Counsel weren’t preserved by the Justice Department will surely fuel motions from Team Trump’s lawyers against the investigation.

Months of text messages don’t just accidentally disappear. One past conversation between Strzok and Page indicated that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch knew there would be no charges filed against Clinton well before that investigation ended. Given the significant evidence of impropriety in the Clinton case, a foregone conclusion of innocence before the FBI wrapped up their investigation looks shady at best. Trump’s lawyers will surely argue that after those messages came to light, the DOJ intentionally “lost” those five months’ worth of other messages. – READ MORE