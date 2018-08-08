FBI’s handling of alleged Feinstein spy spurs claims of double standard with Trump campaign

Revelations that Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s former driver and aide was probed by the FBI for allegedly acting as a Chinese spy have spurred claims of a double standard concerning how the bureau handled suspicions of Russian coordination with the Trump campaign.

The California Democrat, in a statement last week, said the FBI informed her of its concerns regarding the staffer in her San Francisco office five years ago. Feinstein said she then ousted the staffer “immediately.”

But this has renewed questions among President Trump’s allies about the bureau’s approach in 2016 to suspicions regarding his campaign aides’ potential Russian ties. In one case, the FBI briefed Feinstein; in the other, the bureau proceeded to use an informant and surveillance warrants to get information on Trump campaign figures.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who has been a staunch Trump defender throughout the federal probe into Russian meddling and potential collusion with his campaign, complained that Feinstein and Trump were handled differently.

“Providing a defensive briefing, like the one given to Senator Feinstein, is a typical response to these kinds of situations,” Nunes said in a statement to Fox News. “The refusal to give the Trump campaign a defensive briefing, and instead opening a sprawling counter-intelligence investigation of American citizens, is one of many alarming ways that intelligence leaders drastically diverged from normal procedures in their Trump campaign investigation.”

The FBI reportedly informed Feinstein, then-chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, about the spy allegations. The suspected spy served as Feinstein’s driver in California, but also took on additional responsibilities in the office, such as working as a liaison to the Asian-American community in California.- READ MORE

New details were released this week on how California Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein had a Communist Chinese spy by her side for nearly 20 years.

Feinstein reportedly ‘found out’ that her staffer was a Chinese spy in 2013–while she was the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

That’s right–the CHAIRMAN of the Senate Intel Committee had a Chinese spy working for her for 20 years and she supposedly didn’t know.

Another strange coincidence? Feinstein’s 3rd husband whom she married in 1980, Richard Blum is DEEPLY and PERSONALLY connected to China as a prominent investor.

Feinstein traveled to China several times with her husband and even bragged to an LA Times reporter about being the first foreigner to visit mass murderer, Mao Tse-tung’s old residence where he died.

The Chinese spy mysteriously appeared on the scene in 1993 just ONE YEAR after Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992. Coincidence? We think not.

Feinstein’s husbands investments in China have dogged the Senator for decades.

In fact, federal investigators detected that the Chinese government was trying to win favors with Feinstein–the FBI warned Dianne Feinstein in the mid-90’s that China was trying to improperly influence her through illegal campaign contributions, reported the LA Times.– READ MORE

