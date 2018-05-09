FBI’s Gagliano: Inspector General Report of FBI’s Hillary Email Probe Will Be “Damning Indictment” of Comey Era

More bad news for James Comey and his FBI executive cohorts.

According to James A. Gagliano, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, the upcoming Inspector General report on how the bureau handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation will be “worse than expected.”

Gagliano, who serves also serves as a CNN law enforcement analyst, has often been critical of the FBI’s recent leadership. Overall, Gagliano — who worked Organized Crime, Narcotics and Money Laundering investigations in the New York division — has been a fair critic of the embattled bureau.

Sources with knowledge of the impending DOJ Inspector General Report confirm that it will be a fairly damning indictment of FBI's seventh floor during the Comey era. "It's worse than expected," seems to be the consistent theme … — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 9, 2018

