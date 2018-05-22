FBI’s Embedded Trump-Campaign Spy ‘Vanished’ in Sept. 2017; Is Halper Dead or Playing Dead?

Stefan Halper is officially missing. And he has been for a long time.

The shocking revelation adds more intrigue to an already mysterious and illicit story unfolding inside the FBI.

It would appear someone with top access in the FBI likely tipped Halper off in the fall of 2017 to go underground, or perhaps something worse is at play.

“He went underground,” one federal law enforcement source said. “We don’t think he is dead but he might be playing dead.”

Halper is a professor at the University of Cambridge in the UK. No one has seen him there in months. Halper is an American citizen living in the UK. With an expertise in Chinese culture and commerce, Halper could be somewhere in Asia, one source said.

And FBI sources said they fear he’s “in the wind.”

Just like a cheap spy novel.

Sources said they have canvassed Halper’s associates and relatives in Virginia and West Virginia and they do not know Halper’s current whereabouts. Halper was last seen in public at a White House meeting in August, as far as sources can recount.

So where is Halper now?

FBI sources said you might have to ask recently fired or departed high-ranking members of the FBI where Halper is. And how to contact him. James Comey. Andrew McCabe. James Baker.

Another key witness of FBI corruption is missing and unreachable.

Perhaps John Brennan knows of Halper’s whereabouts. Halper previously worked for the CIA too.

Halper has been identified by multiple media outlets as the source tasked by the FBI with collecting information about the Russian connections of Trump campaign officials Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.

Halper has been dragged into the center of the battle between the Trump administration and the FBI over the Russia probe, with Trump alleging that the Obama administration planted a mole in his campaign to derail his presidential bid, and U.S. government officials denying that the source was part of the campaign and its use of the informant was not improper.

Top GOP officials have reportedly been pushing for the FBI to name the source, who the New York Times reported Friday is an American academic who teaches in Britain.

In the 1980s, he was reportedly involved in a spying operation for the Reagan campaign that involved agents passing classified foreign policy documents from the Carter White House to the Republican candidate’s team. He was also a consultant on Russia and China policy issues to an internal Pentagon think tank known as the Office of Net Assessment.

Halper reportedly flew Trump foreign policy aide Papadopoulos to London and quizzed him on alleged Russian efforts to boost the Trump campaign and undermine Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton.

