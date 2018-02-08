FBIRONY: Deep State Washington Post Met Twice with Hoax Dossier Author Steele During 2016 Election

The Washington Post for the first time detailed two meetings the newspaper reported it held with former British spy Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous, largely discredited 35-page anti-Trump dossier.

At least one of the meetings was also attended by Glenn R. Simpson, co-founder of the controversial opposition research firm Fusion GPS. The meetings took place in September and October of 2016.

The Post wrote that it “made efforts to independently confirm Steele’s information at the time, but was unable to corroborate his specific findings and did not publish stories based on the material.”

The first meeting was held in The Post’s D.C. headquarters in late-September 2016 in the runup to the presidential election less than two months later.

The Post related:

As Steele sat down in a seventh-floor conference room at The Post’s downtown Washington headquarters in late September 2016, he looked out at the bustling newsroom with obvious discomfort. “Don’t you have any meeting space without glass walls?” the longtime intelligence officer asked. On that September day, Steele talked for almost two hours — occasionally interrupted by Simpson, who was in attendance.

The Post reported it held a second session with Steele in October 2016, and agreed to keep the meeting off the record:

The Post agreed to keep the session off the record because of the sensitivity of the material, but is now reporting the existence of the visit and a subsequent one in October — although not what was discussed — because they have been referenced in court documents.

