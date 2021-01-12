FBI Warns Of “Armed Protests” Across Nation As 15,000 National Guard Deployed To Capitol

Politico’s Lara Seligmandit reports Gen. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said the US Department of Defense had approved a plan to increase Guard troops in the Washington Metropolitan Area by 9,000, for a total of 15,000 to support the inauguration.

BREAKING: Gen. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, says DOD has been authorized to provide up to 15,000 guardsmen to support the inauguration. — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) January 11, 2021

Deployment of Guard troops in DC come in the wake of deadly riots at the Capitol building last Wednesday and ahead of the Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20 that could incite another wave of violence.

In a separate report, ABC News cites a report from the FBI that armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols ahead of Jan. 20. The agency notes far-right, anti-government, Boogaloo group, could be planning violence ahead of the inauguration.

ABC’s Aaron Katersky said the FBI has “received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on Jan. 16. They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment a huge uprising will occur.”

Katersky said, “A group is calling for “storming” state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Trump is removed prior to Inauguration Day.”- READ MORE

