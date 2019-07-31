FBI Visited James Comey’s House, Recovered Classified FBI Files

FBI agents recovered six pages of records from the FBI showing that in June, 2017, a month after FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Donald Trump, FBI agents visited his home and collected “as evidence” four memos that allegedly detail conversations he had with President Trump. One of his memos was written on June 6, a month after he was fired.

Documentation of the FBI’s visit to Comey’s house was obtained by Judicial Watch.

Comey was fired by Trump on May 9, 2017. The memos obtained by Judicial Watch were collected from Comey by the FBI on June 7, a month later, and are dated February 14, 2017; March 30, 2017; April 11, 2017; and one is dated “last night at 6:30 pm.”

The FBI documents also revealed that Comey recalled writing two other memos after conversations with Trump that he claimed were “missing.” The FBI visit and interview took place on June 7, the day before Comey admitted leaking the memos in testimony to Congress.

True Pundit broke the story that Comey had sent classified FBI files to his home. That story was published in May 2018:

Former FBI Director James Comey often removed sensitive national security documents from FBI headquarters and stored documents at his home, according to high-ranking FBI officials who called such actions a violation of a host of federal laws.

In essence, Comey handled certain classified government documents in the identical manner Hillary Clinton handled classified documents and emails; By breaking strict government protocols and breaching laws governing the security of sensitive documents.

In essence, Comey handled certain classified government documents in the identical manner Hillary Clinton handled classified documents and emails; By breaking strict government protocols and breaching laws governing the security of sensitive documents.

Judicial Watch also received a newly declassified FBI document dated June 16, 2017, in which FBI agents describe Comey telling them that he had written two additional Trump meeting memos that he could no longer find:

Former FBI Director James Comey was interviewed at his residence at . This interview was scheduled in advance, for the purpose of providing certain classified memoranda (memos) to Comey for review. After being advised of the identity of the interviewing Agents and the nature of the interview, Comey provided the following information:

After reviewing the memos, Comey spontaneously stated, to the best of his recollection, two were missing:

In the first occurrence, Comey said at an unknown date and time, between January 7, 2017, which Comey believed was the date of his briefing at Trump Tower, and Trump’s inauguration on January 20th, 2017, Comey received a phone call from President Elect Donald J. Trump. The originating telephone number may have had a New York area code. Following the telephone conversation, Comey drafted and e-mailed a memo to James Rybicki and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

In the second instance, Comey was on his way to a FBI leadership conference in Leesburg, Virginia (March 9, 2017) when he was diverted to Liberty Crossing to respond to a request from Trump to contact him. Comey contacted Trump from Liberty Crossing on a Top Secret telephone line. The conversation was “all business” and related to . Comey is less sure he drafted a memo for his conversation but if he did, he may have sent it on the FBI’s Top Secret network.