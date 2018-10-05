FBI: Text Messages Prove Christine Ford’s Legal Team & FBI Lawyer Friend Reportedly Coerced Witness

Text messages unearthed by FBI suggest sophisticated effort by Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s team to coordinate messaging and possibly influence witness testimony.

Leland Keyser was the high school friend of Ford who Ford testified was also at the party where Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her. Keyser had initially testified that she had no recollection of this party, but then later clarified that she was not trying to undermine Ford’s testimony.

Ford speculated during her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Keyser might not remember the party because, except for the alleged assault, it was largely unremarkable. According to Ford, Keyser was also downstairs at the time of the assault (which allegedly occurred in a second floor bedroom), so may not have been aware of it.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Ford’s friend Monica McLean, a retired FBI agent, had contacted Keyser and pressured her to clarify her statement. During their investigation into Kavanaugh, the FBI reportedly obtained text messages showing McClean reaching out to Keyser about this topic.

This is the same Monica McLean who an ex-boyfriend of Ford testified Ford had coached in case McLean needed to take a polygraph for her job at the FBI. In an interview with CNN, McLean strongly denied these allegations, but the CNN report itself was not without problems.

Isn't witness imtimidation a crime. Yes, a federal crime. Even for retired FBI lawyers.

