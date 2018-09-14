FBI Tells Battle Ax Dianne Feinstein to Hit the Bricks, Sister

Either Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has the goods on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, or she has gone full Harry Reid.

My money is on the latter.

The ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee released a tortuously cryptic statement Thursday claiming her office has referred a Kavanaugh-related matter to federal law enforcement officials.

“I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” the statement said.

It added, “That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

But now the FBI has announced it IS NOT investigating claims in the letter.

FAIL for the rabid Dems. Props to the Bureau for shutting down the Sith-Lord senator’s charade.

Feinstein reportedly learned of the Kavanaugh allegations from a letter sent to her by Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif. Feinstein also reportedly first learned of the allegations in July. If true, it means she has been sitting on this supposedly very serious matter for the better part of seven weeks.

Thursday’s statement comes just hours after the Intercept published a report, titled “ Dianne Feinstein Withholding Brett Kavanaugh Document From Fellow Judiciary Committee Democrats.” That story claimed the Feinstein letter may or may not describe “an incident involving Kavanaugh and a woman while they were in high school.”

The New York Times and the Washington Post reported Thursday that the letter alleges an episode of “sexual misconduct” between Kavanaugh and a woman when they were both in high school. READ MORE:

