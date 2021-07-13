FBI Tells Americans to Report ‘Family Members and Peers’ for ‘Suspicious Behaviors’

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) published a tweet on Sunday telling Americans to report their own family members and peers for “suspicious behaviors.”

Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://go.usa.gov/x6mjf to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec

The tweet included a link to a government booklet that was first written in 2015 on “indicators” that someone may be contemplating violent action.

The booklet states on page 22 that it is focused on individuals or groups inspired by Islamist terrorist organizations:

Certainly, behaviors exist and are noted in this booklet that would be troubling regardless of ideological motivation and may warrant contacting law enforcement. However, this booklet is focused on individuals or groups that are inspired or enabled by foreign terrorist organizations, including but not limited to ISIS, al-Qa‘ida, and their affiliates and allies.

The booklet also states several times that the “indicators” may be constitutionally protected activities, but if they are observed in combination with “other suspicious behaviors,” those indicators may “raise suspicions” and “constitute a basis for reporting”- READ MORE

